Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

