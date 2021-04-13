Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

BBRE opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.