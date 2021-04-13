Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $740,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

