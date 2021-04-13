Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Plans Dividend of $0.90

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9036 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

SWMAY stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

SWMAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

