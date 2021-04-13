Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.82.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

