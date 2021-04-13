Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) Insider Michael Laurier Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) insider Michael Laurier sold 168,000 shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £35,280 ($46,093.55).

LON:SYM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 415,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.81. The stock has a market cap of £35.79 million and a P/E ratio of -101.87. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

