Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 2.5% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €108.20 ($127.29) and last traded at €108.05 ($127.12). 238,626 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €105.40 ($124.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.58.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

