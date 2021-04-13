Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

