Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Raised by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 4.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 47,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

