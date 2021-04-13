Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.