Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,851 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $28.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.