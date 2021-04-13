TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases $18,887.95 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,887.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 631,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,138.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann bought 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

