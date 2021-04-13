TD Securities Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

MEOH stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

