Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 12,159 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,284,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ALXO stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

