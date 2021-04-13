Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $985,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.03 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.