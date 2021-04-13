Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Primerica were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.