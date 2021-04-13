Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

