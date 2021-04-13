Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 26,913 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

IBKR stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,048,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,189,345 shares of company stock worth $86,882,158. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

