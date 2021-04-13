Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.19.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

