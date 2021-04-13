Team Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,827% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Team by 239.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TISI opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Team has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

