TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

TMVWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

