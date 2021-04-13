Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

