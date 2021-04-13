Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,228 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.