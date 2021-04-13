Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

