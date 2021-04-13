Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Shares of FRT opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

