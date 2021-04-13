Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $304.21 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.07 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.