Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

