Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

