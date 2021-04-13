Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$24.43 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.66 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

