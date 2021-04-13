Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIAOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

