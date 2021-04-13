Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

