Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

