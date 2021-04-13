Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $195.78.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.