Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -403.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

