TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $58.07 million and $271,452.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00260329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00675892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,495.52 or 0.99818228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.70 or 0.00917908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,185,288,877 coins and its circulating supply is 66,184,559,768 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

