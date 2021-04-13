Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Down 5.3%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.04 and last traded at $136.13. Approximately 10,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 330,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.73.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $211,897,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

