Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

