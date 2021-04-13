Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

