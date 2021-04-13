Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Textron were worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

