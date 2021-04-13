TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. 144,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

