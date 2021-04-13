TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 1,360.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.