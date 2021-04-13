The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 3,216.7% in March

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 3,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BKEAY stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

