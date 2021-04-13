The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

