The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

