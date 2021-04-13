The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.38. 197,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,158,200. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

