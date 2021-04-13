The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 57,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $5,658,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 26.2% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in The Boeing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

BA traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $246.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

