The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Down 82.9% in March

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BONTQ stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 212,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.