The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.