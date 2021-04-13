The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

