The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

